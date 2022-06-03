Illinois reports 32,605 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths in past week

Illinois health officials reported 32,605 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 deaths, over the past week as 19 counties are now rated at "high community level" for the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,318,982 cases, including 33,853 deaths, in 102 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,227 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 256 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans, health officials said.

Nineteen Illinois counties have a high community level of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Those counties include Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will.

"With 50 Illinois counties now rated at a High or Medium Community Level, we should all be paying attention to the transmission levels and taking steps to ensure that we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters," IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. "At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible."

At the high community level, the CDC recommends that all people wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Those at risk of severe outcomes should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public places, officials said.

For more information on the state's COVID-19 data, click here.