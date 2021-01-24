Illinois reports 3,292 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

Illinois public health officials Sunday announced another 3,292 positive cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 90,138 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, dropping the state’s positivity rate from 4.9% to 4.8%.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 617 patients in intensive case and 321 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,101,819 people in Illinois have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 18,750.

On Saturday, 23,653 doses of the vaccine were administered, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,776 doses.

As of last night, 1,636,775 doses of vaccine were delivered and a total of 681,473 doses have been administered in the state, officials said.