Illinois reports 3,293 new COVID-19 cases, 66 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,293 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.

Of those 66 deaths, 27 were reported in Cook County, four were reported in DuPage County and five were reported in Will County.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 934,142 cases, including 15,865 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,462 specimens for a total 12,939,386.

As of Friday night, 4,021 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 874 patients were in the ICU and 494 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 19 – December 25, 2020 is 6.8 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 19 – December 25, 2020 is 8.5 percent.