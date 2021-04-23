Illinois reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,369 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 22 additional deaths.

The cases were among 104,795 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over 136,000 vaccines were administered Thursday throughout the state.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.6 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,316,091 cases and 21,777 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,112 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 386 needing intensive care and 184 on ventilators.