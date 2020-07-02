Illinois reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths

article

State health officials on Thursday said another 36 more people died from the coronavirus in Illinois and another 869 tested positive for the disease.

That raises the state’s toll to 6,987 deaths and nearly 145,000 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last day, labs have tested more than 30,000 specimens of COVID-19, keeping the state’s rolling positivity rate at 2.6%.

Twenty-eight of the newly announced deaths were in Cook County, according to the health department. Almost 20 of those deaths were people 60 years or older.