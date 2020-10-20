Illinois reports 3,714 new cases of COVID-19, 41 more deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 3,714 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 41 additional deaths.

The cases were among 59,077 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate average climbed again — now for two consecutive weeks — to 5.5%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 350,875 cases and 9,277 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 2,261 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 489 needing intensive care and 195 on ventilators.