Illinois reports 3,767 new cases of COVID-19, 104 additional deaths

On Sunday, Illinois health officials announced 3,767 new cases of COVID-19 along with 104 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 937,909 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 15,969, health officials said.

Almost 46,226 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week remained at 6.8%.

As of Saturday night, 4,083 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 905 of those patients in the ICU and 497 on ventilators.