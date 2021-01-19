Illinois reports 4,318 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 4,318 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,076,532.

Public health officials also reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 18,291.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 71,533 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18 is 5.7%.

Public health officials report 3,335 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 713 patients in intensive care units and 395 patients on ventilators.