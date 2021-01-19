Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 4,318 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 4,318 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,076,532.

Public health officials also reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 18,291.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 71,533 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18 is 5.7%.

Public health officials report 3,335 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 713 patients in intensive care units and 395 patients on ventilators.