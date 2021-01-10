Illinois reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more deaths

Illinois public health officials Sunday announced 4,711 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths.

The new tests were among 77,775 sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past 24 hours, dropping a statewide positivity rate to 7.9%.

As of Saturday night, 3,527 people in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 740 patients requiring intensive care and 391 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic,1,028,750 statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. Illinois’ death toll now stands is 17,574.