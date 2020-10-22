Illinois reports 4,942 new cases of coronavirus, 44 more deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 4,942 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 44 additional deaths.

The cases were among 80,977 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate average climbed again — now for two consecutive weeks — to 5.7%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 360,159 cases and 9,387 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 2,463 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 525 needing intensive care and 212 on ventilators.