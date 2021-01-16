Illinois reports 5,343 new COVID-19 cases, 130 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,343 new COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as 130 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,064,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois. The state’s death toll now stands at 18,179, health officials said.

In the past 24 hours, 102,372 COVID-19 tests were processed in Illinois labs, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.