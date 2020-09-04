Illinois reports 5,368 coronavirus cases after processing tests backlog

Illinois health officials announced 5,368 cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths on Friday, citing a data processing slowdown earlier this week that contributed to the inflated numbers.

“Earlier this week, a slowdown in data processing within Illinois Department of Public Health systems affected the reporting of tests due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois,” the health department said. “All available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed, and the backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared.”

Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 245,371 cases and 8,143 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 149,273 specimens for a total of 4,309,941.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 4.1%, health officials said.

