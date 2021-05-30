Illinois reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 602 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths, on Sunday.

Additionally, 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,381,665 cases, including 22,794 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,607 specimens for a total of 24,590,395.

As of Saturday night, 1,078 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 298 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 23-29, 2021 is 1.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 23-29, 2021 is 2.1%.

On Saturday, 39,222 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.