Illinois reports 7,042 new cases of coronavirus, 95 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,042 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 95 additional deaths, on Friday.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,093,375 cases, including 18,615 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 specimens for a total 15,209,516.

As of Thursday night, 3,179 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 661 patients were in the ICU and 348 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 15 – Jan. 21 is 5 percent.