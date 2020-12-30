Illinois reports 7,374 new cases of COVID-19, 178 additional deaths

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced 7,374 new cases of COVID-19 along with 178 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 955,380 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 16,357, health officials said.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 74,573 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 is 7.6%.

Public health officials report 4,244 people were hospitalized late Tuesday with COVID-19, with 1882 patients in intensive care units and 496 patients on ventilators.

