Illinois reports 802 coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Public health officials on Saturday announced another 802 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 37 additional deaths.

The cases were among 61,125 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.8 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,168,683 cases and 20,129 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Friday night, 1,164 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 313 needing intensive care and 164 on ventilators.