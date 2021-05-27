Illinois reports 891 coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 891 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 42 additional deaths.

The cases were among 67,705 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

More than 60,000 vaccines were administered Wednesday across the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,379,279 cases and 22,718 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,316 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 339 needing intensive care and 186 on ventilators.