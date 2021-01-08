Illinois reports 9,277 new COVID-19 cases, 126 more deaths

article

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 9,277 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 126 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,017,322 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 17,395.

The new cases were among 118,665 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, The state’s positivity rate remains at 8.5%.

As of Thursday night, 3,777 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 780 patients requiring intensive care and 422 on ventilators.