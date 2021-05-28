Illinois reports 982 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 982 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 21 additional deaths.

The cases were among 56,438 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.9 percent, health officials said.

More than two thirds of all Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to IDPH.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,380,261 cases and 22,739 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,216 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 314 needing intensive care and 172 on ventilators.