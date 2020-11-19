Illinois reports another 14,612 coronavirus cases, 168 more deaths

article

Coronavirus cases in Illinois continued their dizzying upward trajectory Thursday as health officials said another 14,612 people tested positive for the virus.

The new cases were among 113,447 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last day. Since the pandemic began, 621,383 people in the state have had the virus.

Health officials also said 168 more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 11,178.

Illinois’ testing positivity rate — which measures the rate of spread of the virus — increased to 12.0%.

As of Wednesday night, 6,037 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,192 requiring intensive care and 587 on ventilators.