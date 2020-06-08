Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 2 months

Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials Monday announced another 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 5,924.

Officials also announced 658 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 128,415, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Monday's new cases number is the second day in a row where the total has been the lowest it has been in two months.

To date, 1,058,873 tests have been performed in Illinois, officials said.