Illinois reports new COVID-19 daily caseload record

Illinois health officials Friday reported 4,556 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases reported by the state throughout the pandemic.

The caseload shattered the previous high of 4,105 cases confirmed by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday.

The new cases were reported among 87,759 tests over the last 24 hours, health officials said. An additional 38 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were also reported Friday. The statewide positivity rate is now at 5.1%.

In total, Illinois has seen 336,174 COVID-19 cases and 9,165 deaths, health officials said.

As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 410 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.