Illinois reports single-day high of 4,015 cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 4,015 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the state's highest single-day total of cases since the pandemic began.

Public health officials also reported 53 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 9,127. The state’s confirmed coronavirus total rose to 331,620.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 67,086 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 is 4.9%.

Public health officials report 1,932 people were hospitalized late Wednesday with COVID-19, with 388 patients in intensive care units and 147 patients on ventilators.