Illinois Republican lawmakers demand investigation into reported abuse at South Side youth facility

The Brief Lawmakers are calling for a full investigation into reports of abuse at Aunt Martha's Integrated Care Center. The facility was closed in June, but accusations of abuse and document tampering have surfaced. Illinois DCFS is resisting further investigations, arguing it would hinder their ongoing efforts to improve care.



Republican lawmakers are calling for a full investigation into reports of physical and sexual abuse at a youth facility on Chicago's South Side, which has raised concerns about how the state handles foster care.

The Aunt Martha's Integrated Care Center, which was shut down in June, is at the center of the scandal.

State Senators John Curran and Jil Tracy are urging the Illinois State Auditor General to get involved after reports surfaced that staff with felony convictions were responsible for abusing children in the facility’s care. The abuse was reportedly hidden through the back-dating of documents by officials at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

"These children were already victims of horrific crimes. And instead of providing them with the help they need, the state made them victims all over again," said Sen. Tracy.

Sen. Curran added, "The families of these children deserve answers, and the people of Illinois deserve to know where and how their tax dollars are being used."

DCFS has pushed back against the call for further investigations, stating that they are already conducting a review and that additional inquiries would only slow down efforts to improve care for vulnerable children.