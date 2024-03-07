Illinois Republican senators demand transparency on migrant crisis spending

Republican state senators are calling for transparency around the money Illinois is spending on the migrant crisis.

They're proposing a new law that requires state agencies to provide a clear look at how much is being spent and where it's going.

The senators say they've asked state agencies for an accounting of the spending, but have been met with silence.

"My legislation would require the Department of Human Services and other relevant state agencies to compile a report on all state spending and services and resources for non-citizens coming to Illinois," said Minority Leader of the Illinois Senate John Curran.

The lawmakers say their legislation is urgently needed due to the nearly $1 billion of tax increases in Gov. Pritzker's proposed budget.