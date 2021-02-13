Expand / Collapse search

Illinois residents coming to Kenosha to get vaccinated told to knock it off

By AP Reporter
Published 
Kenosha County
Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wisconsin - Kenosha County officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who have crossed into Wisconsin to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

County officials say the vaccination clinics are for Kenosha County residents age 65 and over or for people in certain categories who live or work in the county.

Her comments come a day after a woman contacted the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to report that some family members in the Chicago suburbs who don't work in Wisconsin were able to get the vaccine in Kenosha County.

Wisconsin reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday and 752 new cases.

