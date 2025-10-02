Illinois SAFE-T Act lets alleged repeat Chicago-area theft suspect walk after multiple arrests

The Brief Joseph Davenport, 27, is a repeat package theft suspect in Chicago’s western suburbs who remains wanted after multiple arrests. He was first detained Sept. 9 in Bellwood for stealing a decoy package; a search of his car uncovered 30 additional stolen packages. Davenport was released twice under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, drawing criticism from law enforcement, including Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion.



What began with a stolen package in Chicago’s western suburbs has unraveled into a wider investigation involving the same suspect, dozens of thefts across multiple towns and repeated releases under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act.

What we know:

Authorities say 27-year-old Joseph Davenport was first arrested Sept. 9 in Bellwood after a licensed concealed carry holder, Jaleel Anthony, detained him for allegedly stealing a decoy package from a front porch.

A search of Davenport’s Chrysler uncovered 30 other stolen packages.

Despite the discovery, Davenport was released under the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion has criticized the law, saying it prevents officers from holding repeat offenders in custody.

Davenport was already on the radar of police in Berwyn and Lyons. Just days after the Bellwood arrest, he was taken into custody again in Lyons while wearing a "World’s Greatest Dad" T-shirt.

Dig deeper:

His arrest on Sept. 9 is one of many over the years. Some of Davenport's crimes go back to when he was a juvenile.

Lyons police are charging him with six misdemeanors for the packages he's allegedly stolen there.

Court records show that in 2023, Davenport was employed at the Amazon sorting center in University Park. Authorities have not confirmed whether he learned delivery schedules through his job or another source.

Documents indicate Davenport has been tracked in multiple locations using license plate readers, facial recognition, and coordination with other local law enforcement agencies.

Despite multiple arrests, Davenport has repeatedly been released due to provisions in the SAFE-T Act.

"He doesn't understand the word ‘no.’ So we continue to charge him. But what happens on the SAFE-T Act? The un-SAFE-T Act, catch and release. Charge him, let him go," said Herion. "Amazon will not cooperate with law enforcement to do anything to try to stop this and it's extremely troublesome because we're dealing with situations where people's lives are being violated, their privacy is being violated."

What's next:

Lyons police say they do not yet know what Davenport is doing with the stolen packages.

They have seized his cellphone and plan a forensic investigation to determine if it contains relevant information.

Davenport has been released again and remains wanted by police.

