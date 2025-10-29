Three Illinois cemeteries rank among nation's scariest, survey finds

The Brief A Choice Mutual survey ranked Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago as Illinois’ scariest graveyard, followed by Bachelor’s Grove in Midlothian and Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. The poll of more than 3,000 Americans found that Midwestern cemeteries are often viewed as eerie due to long-standing folklore involving mysterious lights, phantom laughter and disappearing figures.



A new survey by Choice Mutual lists Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago, Bachelor’s Grove in Midlothian and Springdale Cemetery in Peoria as the top three most frightening graveyards in Illinois.

What we know:

Each Illinois cemetery has features that helped it earn its respective place among the eeriest in the country.

Rosehill Cemetery, is the largest cemetery in Chicago that blends history with a good scare. Security staff have reportedly spotted figures inside locked mausolems and some drivers have even claimed to see movement in the stained-glass reflections.

Those who visit Bachelor's Grove Cemetery in Midlothian have described seeing orbs, phantom horses and a "White Lady" carrying a baby while visiting.

Springdale Cemetery in Peoria is one of the state's largest and oldest cemeteries with winding roads and an eerie river fog.

Life insurance agency Choice Mutual surveyed 3,004 Americans ahead of Halloween asking "which graveyard would you be least prepared to visit alone at night?"

Cemeteries in the Midwest were typically voted among the scariest in the country because of the mystery surrounding them, according to the survey. In Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, legends about cemeteries are viewed as "weird" due to their historic tales of phantom lights, laughter or disappearing dogs.

The 10 scariest graveyards around the county are:

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, New York Gettysburg National Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, California Pine Hill Cemetery ("Blood Cemetery"), Hollis, New Hampshire Boothill Graveyard, Tombstone, Arizona Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Cemetery, Weston, West Virginia St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, New Orleans, Louisiana Old City Cemetery (Historic City Cemetery), Sacramento, California Salem Cemetery, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Old Hill Burying Ground, Concord, Massachusetts

Many of the graveyards included on the list don't have reputations for being haunted, but rather lingering stories and ghost tales.

"You don’t need to believe in ghosts to feel something in these places," Anthony Martin, founder of Choice Mutual said. "Cemeteries are where stories outlive the people who told them – and that’s what really makes them haunting. The fear is just the surface; underneath it is memory."