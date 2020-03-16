Illinois Secretary of State offices closed to slow spread of coronavirus

Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver services facilities, will be closed through the end of the month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

The closures will begin Tuesday and last through March 31, according to a statement from the Secretary of State’s office. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other documents will be extended by 30 days.

COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” Secretary of State Jesse White said. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Customers are encouraged to use the Secretary of State’s office online services to take care of any transactions during this time, the office said.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE