Illinois Secretary of State encourages online services, urges residents to 'Skip the Line' at DMV

The Secretary of State is telling Illinoisans not to go to the DMV.

Alexi Giannoulias says residents can now get more DMV services and complete more transactions online. He calls the approach "Do it online, skip the line."

One example he gave: last year, more than half of the million Illinois drivers in the "Safe Driver" program went to the DMV unnecessarily because they could have renewed their licenses online.

"As a New Year's Resolution, we are telling people: Don't come to the DMV. Seriously. Most people don't need to even come to a facility," Giannoulias said.

The Secretary of State's office says design changes to its website make things easier to find.