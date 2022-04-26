Illinois seeing increase in anti-Semitic incidents, report finds

There has been a shocking increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents across the country, including in Illinois.

Those are the findings in the Anti-Defamation League's just-released annual "Audit of anti-Semitic Incidents."

In Illinois, there was a 15-percent increase from 2020 to 2021. This is a 430-percent increase from 2016.

Nationwide, the number of anti-Semitic incidents was the highest ever recorded since the ADL started tracking it in 1979.

"It takes everyone to stand up and speak out and show strength together, just like Jews have a responsibility to do the same for other communities that are at risk," said David Goldenberg, ADL Midwest Regional Director.

The ADL says the number of incidents was up 34-percent compared to the previous year, with a total of over 2,700.