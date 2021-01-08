Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin to reintroduce Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

In the wake of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin plans to reintroduce the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

The bill was first introduced by Durbin and Brad Schneider of Illinois last fall. It passed in the House, but went nowhere in the Senate.

Sen. Durbin is now hoping that will change.

"After the attack on the Capitol, I hope that congress can finally come together and do something to address this threat," said Sen. Durbin.

Sen. Durbin's Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act would establish government offices at the DOJ, FBI and Department of Homeland Security to prevent future attacks, like the one this week at the US Capitol.

"It would require these offices to regularly assess the domestic terrorism threat," said Sen. Durbin.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Durbin was among those on the chamber floor when it came under attack Wednesday.

"Someone broke through the door in a suit, went up to the VP and literally dragged him out of his chair and off the podium. It was a secret service agent," said Sen. Durbin.

The bill would also provide training and resources to local law enforcement to respond to domestic terrorist threats.

Sen. Durbin says he's going to be contacting President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Attorney General, Merrick Garland, about this effort in the coming days.