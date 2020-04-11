Illinois sets up free mental health text line; 19,180 cases of coronavirus in state so far

As of Saturday afternoon, there are now 19,180 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, with 677 deaths.

"We are living in a deeply undeprecented moment," said Gov. JB Pritzker. You don't have to feel at all alone."

Pritzker said the state has set up a way to get in touch with a mental health professional if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing you anxiety. Just text "TALK" (or "HABLAR" for Spanish assistance) to 552020. You can also text the words "UNEMPLOYMENT," "FOOD" or SHELTER" to the same number for assistance.

The state is also launching a remote care program for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms are not severe. Healthcare workers will connect digitally with patients on a daily basis. And, depending on the severity of the situation, the state might provide kits with blood pressure cuffs and thermometers.