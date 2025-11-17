Here's how much Illinois smokers spend on cigarettes a year, according to study

The Brief The average Illinois smoker spends $3,282 a year on cigarettes. At nearly $12 a pack, Illinois ranks among the costliest states for smokers. Despite a slight decline in smoking rates, residents still spend more than $400 million a year on cigarettes.



Illinois smokers are paying some of the highest prices in the nation to maintain their cigarette habit, according to a recent analysis.

By the numbers:

The iSelect study found the average smoker in Illinois spends about $3,282 a year on cigarettes, with an average pack price of $11.99. The state’s high cost puts it among the priciest places in the U.S. for smokers.

In total, Illinois smokers spend roughly $401 million each year on cigarettes. That’s despite a 0.53% drop in smoking rates over the past year.

According to iSelect, Illinois has almost 1.47 million cigarette smokers among its more than 12.7 million residents.

Big picture view:

Connecticut ranks as one of the healthiest states when it comes to smoking, with only 8.4% of residents identifying as smokers and more than 1% quitting each year.

Tennessee landed at the bottom of iSelect’s rankings, with 17% of residents smoking. The state also has one of the lowest taxes on tobacco.

Globally, Australia topped iSelect’s list for progress on quitting smoking, while Indonesia was ranked the worst for smoking health, with more than a third of its population identified as smokers.

What they're saying:

"Our research shows there are still a lot of smokers globally, even with the growing awareness around the long-term health risk that comes with smoking and vaping," Andres Gutierrez, General Manager of Health at iSelect, said in a statement.

What you can do:

