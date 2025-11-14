Illinois SNAP benefits: Here's when recipients will receive their full November payments

The Brief The Illinois Department of Human Services says full SNAP benefits will be restored following the end of the 43-day federal government shutdown. All 1.9 million Illinois SNAP recipients are expected to receive their full November benefits by Nov. 20. IDHS criticized the Trump Administration for allowing the funding lapse, calling the hardship "entirely avoidable."



Illinois residents who rely on federal food assistance can expect their full November benefits soon now that the government shutdown has ended.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced Thursday that the state is restoring full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the wake of the 43-day federal shutdown.

IDHS expects all recipients to receive their full November benefits by Nov. 20.

"The lapse in SNAP funding created unnecessary hardship for 1.9 million Illinoisans and businesses who rely on this federally funded program," said IDHS Secretary Dulce Quintero. "The crisis was entirely avoidable – the Trump Administration had the funding to fully support SNAP but chose not to, putting tens of millions of Americans at risk of hunger."

SNAP, managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, helps 42 million Americans buy groceries.

The backstory:

The federal government shutdown, lasting a historic 43 days, ended when President Donald Trump signed a stopgap bill restoring funding late Wednesday night.

During the shutdown, many federal workers missed paychecks, air travel was disrupted, and families turned to food banks for help.

The newly signed legislation extends funding for SNAP through Fiscal Year 2026. The USDA told states it will reimburse those that issued partial payments and confirmed that no benefits will be reduced for states that paid full amounts.

What you can do:

For more information or food resources, IDHS directs residents to its SNAP Federal Impact Center.