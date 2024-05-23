Remains of Illinois soldier killed in Korean War to be laid to rest

The remains of an Illinois soldier killed during the Korean War will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on May 29.

Army Pfc. Bryan Myers Jr., 21, a native of Cobden, Illinois, was a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He died in September 1950 while defending the Pusan Perimeter in South Korea.

How he died exactly is unknown.

Army Pfc. Bryan Myers Jr.

Myers' remains were accounted for on Feb. 27, 2024, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after exhumation from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 2019.

The identification process involves locating the closest family member, obtaining DNA samples, and confirming identification through forensic analysis. Families are then briefed on the findings and the burial process, including military honors.