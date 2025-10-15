Illinois lawmaker wants new stadium deals to be more transparent, files bill

The Brief A state lawmaker filed a bill aiming to make new stadium deals more transparent. State Rep. Kam Buckner's bill would require a deal to provide public funds to build or renovate a sports stadium. Buckner, whose district includes Soldier Field, has been critical of the Chicago Bears' requests for public funding to build a new stadium.



State Rep. Kam Buckner’s (D-Chicago) district includes Soldier Field, and he’s been critical of the Chicago Bears as the team has tried to secure public funding to help build a new stadium in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

While the Bears have said the stadium would be built with entirely private money, they are seeking $855 million in public funds for infrastructure improvements at the Arlington Park property.

What we know:

Buckner’s bill, the Stadium Transparency and Responsible Spending (STARS) Act, would require a state or local deal to provide public funding to build, renovate, or operate a professional sports stadium to be publicly posted for at least 30 days before it’s approved.

Buckner said taxpayers cannot write "blank checks" to teams without some "semblance of accountability."

"What it is is really an effort for the State of Illinois to start having some streamlined and predictable conversations and processes when it comes to stadium financing," he said on Fox 32's Chicago Live. "We know for far too long in this state, and really across this country, billionaire team owners have asked the people to foot the bill for their billion dollar playpens, which are these stadiums."

His bill would also require the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability to conduct a "neutral cost-benefit analysis" of the agreement that would be paid for by the franchise or team involved in the deal.

At least two public hearings in the affected community would also have to be held.

The team involved would also have to reimburse local public schools, libraries, police, and emergency services if they lose funding due to lower property tax revenue as a result of a stadium deal.

The bill would also require the number of jobs created, tax revenue generated, and other "community benefits" that come from a stadium deal to be reported annually. If the franchise relocates or "fails to meet certain requirements," then they would also have to repay the subsidies with interest.

What's next:

As for where the Bears' plan for a new Arlington Heights stadium stands, the team is looking for the passage of another bill by state lawmakers to allow them and other developers to negotiate the property taxes they will owe on big projects.

But the chances of that bill being passed during the fall veto session are in question as lawmakers have other big issues like transit funding to tackle. Plus, bills taken up during the shorter session require a higher threshold of votes (three-fifths) than the typical simple majority.

While the Bears say they've been engaging state officials, lawmakers haven't appeared very enthusiastic about giving the team what it wants.

"The response here has been lukewarm to some of the things that they’ve asked for," Buckner said. "I think it appears that they’ve gotten further in the conversation than they really have because they’ve presumed that they were going to get what they want like the good old days. These are not the good old days. We are putting the people of Illinois first."

It’s unclear if any action will be taken on the bill. Buckner filed the bill on Tuesday.