Illinois State Capitol building reopens after threatening call leads to evacuation

The Illinois State Capitol building has reopened after a threatening 911 call led to an evacuation Monday afternoon.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that their alert system was triggered by the call at 12:55 p.m.

The building was swept and nothing threatening was found. Employees were able to reenter the building by 1:45 p.m.

The building was put on lockdown last month due to a potential threat. On March 12, the building was placed on a brief lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."