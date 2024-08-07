Illinois State Fair 2024 kicks off with unveiling of 'Butter Cow'

The Illinois State Fair will begin on Thursday, featuring the highly anticipated Butter Cow at the Dairy Building in Springfield, a tradition dating back over a century.

The Butter Cow, crafted from 500 pounds of unsalted butter, was revealed on Wednesday. This year's sculpture continues the legacy that began in 1922, capturing the attention of fairgoers with its intricate design and craftsmanship.

The Illinois State Fair offers a wide range of attractions and events, celebrating the state’s rich agricultural heritage and providing entertainment for visitors of all ages.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing on Aug. 15 at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand. Other artists slated to perform include Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit along with Jordan Davis.

The fair runs through August 18. For more information, head over to the Illinois State Fair website.