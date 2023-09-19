Illinois State Police file emergency rules for high-powered rifle permits

Illinois State Police filed emergency rules for high-powered rifle permits that will take effect October 1.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale and possession of high-powered firearms and large-capacity magazines.

Current owners can keep their weapons but have to file paperwork by January 1.

State police will begin accepting those affidavits online once the law goes into effect.

Current owners can register their firearms through their online FOID card account through the Illinois State Police website.