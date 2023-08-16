Illinois State Police employing high-tech measures to combat expressway shootings

In a positive stride towards reducing crime, Illinois State Police have reported a second consecutive year of decreased shootings on Chicago-area expressways.

With this encouraging news, the efforts to curb criminal activities on these roadways continue to gain momentum.

In conjunction with the license plate readers already in operation on expressways, ISP is taking their crime-fighting strategies a step further. The announcement highlights the establishment of two new technology centers, situated in Des Plaines and Lockport, aiming to enhance law enforcement's capabilities. These centers, equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced software, are tailored to process and swiftly analyze digital evidence in real-time.

The implementation of such state-of-the-art measures is anticipated to aid in the resolution of incidents like a recent shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

State Representative Thaddeus Jones played a pivotal role in pushing for the Tamara Clayton Expressway Act, which advocates for the installation of cameras on Chicago area expressways. This legislative initiative has laid the groundwork for the integration of technology to bolster safety and law enforcement efforts.

The impact of these measures is evident in the statistics, with ISP reporting a notable 23% reduction in expressway shootings compared to the same period last year.

As these technology centers become operational, the hope is that this decline will continue, contributing to a safer environment for all commuters.