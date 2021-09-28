Illinois State Police investigate shots fired on Eisenhower Expressway

Illinois State Police were investigating shots fired late Friday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Police were notified of shots fired about 10:19 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 west of Kostner Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

A 48-year-old Dolton man was driving in the eastbound lanes when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, according to preliminary information from the state police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

His vehicle sustained damaged but he was uninjured, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.