Illinois State Police K9 Officer Riggs dies after cardiac event

Illinois State Police K9 officer Riggs has died after suffering a cardiac event, the agency announced Thursday.

Riggs' end of watch was Nov. 19, and he served with ISP for eight years.

The K9 officer graduated in the spring of 2017 and was assigned to Sgt. Ent in 2018, working with the Statewide CRIMPAT Team.

"Together, they worked tirelessly to protect the people of Illinois and this country by disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics and currency throughout our borders, while helping to dismantle drug trafficking organizations," ISP said in a statement.

Pictured is Illinois State Police K9 Officer Riggs. (Illinois State Police )

During his career, Riggs assisted in the seizure of 220 kilograms of cocaine, 105 kilograms of heroin, 131 kilograms of meth, 2,032 pounds of illegal cannabis, 97 firearms, and more than $5 million, state police said.

"Our prayers are with Sgt. Ent, his family, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside Riggs during his distinguished career. We pause to honor Rigg’s memory and give thanks for the incredible work he did to keep our communities safe," ISP said.

