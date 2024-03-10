Illinois State Police recovers 'switch' gun after Chicago man allegedly runs from traffic stop

A Chicago man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly running from a traffic stop while armed with a handgun converted to be an automatic weapon.

Around 5 p.m., Illinois State Police pulled over a car at 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue after observing a vehicle code violation. A passenger then fled on foot and officers gave chase.

After a brief pursuit, state troopers caught the suspect and recovered a loaded firearm with a full automatic conversion "switch," police said.

"One less machine gun on the street," ISP posted on X.

Switch gun recovered by ISP

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Keon Marlow. He's been charged with one felony and a misdemeanor: unlawful use of a weapon-machine gun and resisting arrest.

Marlow is being held at the Chicago Police Department until his first court appearance.