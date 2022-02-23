Illinois State Police see massive increase in amount of drugs seized in 2021

There has been a massive increase in the amount of drugs seized by Illinois State Police.

State police say that in 2021, they seized nearly 400-percent more fentanyl than the year before.

Heroin seizures were up 260 percent, and meth seizures were up 190 percent.

State police say the seizures are thanks to what’s called "Metropolitan Enforcement Groups" that work with local and federal law enforcement.

The value of the illegal drugs seized by state police last year was $71 million.