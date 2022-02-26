Illinois State Police warn against 'convoy' protests, says participants could be arrested

The Illinois State Police are warning drivers that if they participate in any "convoy" protests, they could be arrested.

The State Police said that they have "become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022 – Saturday, March 5, 2022."

One event that fits that description is a convoy in support of the people of Ukraine as they face invasion from Russian forces and Russian President Vladimir Putin. That convoy was in Chicago on Saturday.

Another event is "The People's Convoy," which is a protest against COVID-19 vaccine requirements and mask mandates. According to their website, the convoy is expected to travel through Illinois on Tuesday, March 1, on their way to Washington, D.C. Canadian anti-vaccine "convoy" protests went on for weeks.

There is no reason to believe there's going to be any traffic disruption because their [truck convoy] end goal is to go to Washington, D.C. and this is just a pass through," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. "We are not anticipating any issues in Indiana."

In a press release, Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal said state police respect the rights of citizens to "express their opinions in a lawful manner."

But, she said, "a planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public. Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions."

