Illinois state representative introduces bills to protect officers

Illinois State Representative Marty Moylan is trying to combat the surge in violence against police officers.

He was in Des Plaines Thursday morning where he was joined by state lawmakers and police chiefs to introduce two pieces of legislation.

The first is called the Police Protection Act and it increases penalties for assaults on officers.

The second, named the Police Hate Crime Act, names any offense where someone stalks or harms an officer.

Moylan says the crime in the state is getting out of control.

"There's a crime wave going on in Chicago and it's bleeding into the suburbs. Ladies and gentlemen, this has to stop," Moylan said. "We rely on our officers and we rely on our prosecutors to put these criminals. These are not people looking for jobs. These are criminals and gangbangers. They have to be locked up and we have to give them the tools to do that."

Moylan is also asking for up to $100 million to increase protections for officers on duty.