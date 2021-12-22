Illinois state Sen. Kimberly Lightford carjacked in Broadview; shots fired during incident

article

An Illinois state senator was carjacked in Broadview Tuesday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., three masked subjects, who were in a Durango SUV, carjacked state Sen. Kimberly Lightford in the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident, police said.

Lightford and her husband, Eric McKennie, who were together during the incident, were unharmed.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled in the Durango and the senator's black Mercedes Benz SUV.

Broadview police are investigating potential surveillance video to try and identify the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.