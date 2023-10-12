Illinois state treasurer invests $10M in Israel in response to Hamas attack

Additional aid is heading to Israel from the state of Illinois.

The Illinois State Treasurer announced Thursday that his office will be investing $10 million in Israel due to the Hamas attack.

Michael Frerich's office has been investing in Israel bonds since 2015. This investment aims to diversify the state's portfolio and promote a global partnership between Illinois' economy and Israel.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a special City Council meeting is scheduled for Friday. Aldermen will consider a resolution declaring solidarity with Israel.

Alderwoman Debra Silverstein, the body's only Jewish member, introduced the measure.

During public comments at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, several residents expressed both support for and opposition to the resolution.