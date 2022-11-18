Illinois State trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into his squad car on I-55

article

An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized after his car was struck by a driver on I-55 early Friday in Cook County.

The trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the road around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near 1st Avenue investigating a traffic crash with his emergency lights on when the driver of a 2002 Isuzu Axiom lost control and struck the back right side of his squad car, police said.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, police said.

The driver of the Isuzu, Francisco D. Guardado, was cited for violating Scott's Law, which mandates driver's must yield to stationary emergency vehicles and reduce their speed, police said.

Guardado, 62, was uninjured in the crash.

Violators of Scott's Law face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. Guardado's driver’s license could be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

This incident marks the 24th Scott's Law-related crash involving Illinois State Police this year.